New York Times Jumps On The Foursquare Bandwagon

Foursquare is adding more media publishers to their portfolio of partnerships.



According to the New York Times, Foursquare is now partnering with the New York Times.

From the Bits Blog: In conjunction with the Winter Olympics, The Times will be offering recommendations to Foursquare users on restaurants, attractions, shopping and nightlife in Vancouver, Whistler and the town of Squamish. The tips will be pulled from the Times’s travel and entertainment coverage.

Foursquare users who check in at one of the suggested venues will earn a New York Times Olympics badge, said Stacy Green, public relations manager for the company.

“Going forward,” Ms. Green said, “we are looking into other ways we can work with Foursquare in New York and other markets to integrate our strong travel and entertainment content.”

Just the beginning, eh? Canada’ Metro was the first newspaper to sign on with Foursquare. They offered up a similar deal: Directing users to their content through the mobile-social platform.

Metro also nudged a space for advertisers in the partnership. There is a weekly “Mayor Deals” section printed in the paper that could be sponsored by a local restaurant or store.

Perhaps the Times and other publishers will be looking into more of these kinds of new advertising opportunities.

