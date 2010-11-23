Foursquare Opens West Coast Office, Vows To Start Poaching Engineers

Heads up, San Francisco, they’re coming for you!

Brace yourself, San Francisco: Foursquare is coming to town, and it wants your engineers.The most prominent startup in New York City just announced that it is opening a west coast office — or, rather, taking over more of Square’s office. Foursquare isn’t shy about why it needs a Bay Area presence: “Despite growing from 5 employees to 35, we can’t expand as quickly as we want.”



Part of competing for top developers is letting them live where they want, which, often enough, means in Silicon Valley. Now Square has given Foursquare enough space “to hire a full team of West Coast engineers.”

Foursquare might be essentially sensitive to this problem as it just lost a senior engineer to Facebook. Now it’s time to strike back. As Foursquare PR head Erin Gleason just tweeted: “Hide yo developers, SF!”

