Foursquare Pitches To TV Audiences With New Bravo Partnership

characters from shows like The Real Housewives and Top Chef are now offering suggestions for stores, restaurants and bars on mobile-social application Foursquare.



The new partnership integrates information from NBC Universal’s iPhone app “Guides By Bravo,” which launched its 1.1 version this summer.

Users can find curated lists to see where their favourite Top Chef contender eats and where stylist Rachel Zoe of The Rachel Zoe Project shops for couture finds.

Starting Monday, Bravo will offer Foursquare players badges and special prizes when they follow them and “check-in” to those locations, according to the New York Times. A Bravo marketing representative told the Times that they will create on-air promotions showing viewers how to play the Foursquare game.

So Foursquare gets some TV play. Meanwhile, Bravo attracts more users to use Guides By Bravo. The app aims to keep viewers engaged with Bravo characters in their everyday lives, and long after season finales.

According to the special Bravo section just launched on Foursquare’s site:

Bravo fans do more than sit on their couches and watch Housewives yell at each other all day (shocking, right?). They eat where Top Chefs eat (and cook), they shop where the Housewives shop, they drink, er, responsibly (and most likely with Andy Cohen), and they foursquare!

Download Guides by Bravo to get Bravolebrities’ picks for the best restaurants, bars, and stores in your city, then start earning your Bravo badges! We didn’t ask Team Zoe, but we hear badges are always in style.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.