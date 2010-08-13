Foursquare On Pace To Hit 3 Million Users Early Next Month

Location-based social network Foursquare now has 2.6 million users, according to a tweet from CEO Dennis Crowley.



If Foursquare maintains that pace, which is roughly in line with other announcements over the past few months, it will hit 3 million users in early September, just less than two months after hitting 2 million.

