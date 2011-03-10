Here's What Foursquare HQ Looked Like Right Before The Biggest Launch In Company History (PHOTO TOUR)

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Foursquare is in the middle of the biggest launch blitz in its 2-year history: A huge new update of its iPhone and Android apps, a big new platform for merchants that could eventually become its money-maker, and a partnership with American Express, its most impressive yet.South by Southwest — Foursquare’s Super Bowl — starts this week, and most of the company’s 50-plus employees are going.



That means super-long hours, extra doses of caffeine, and a serious buzz of productivity at its New York headquarters.

We visited Foursquare HQ yesterday evening, just a few hours before the company flipped the switch on its new iPhone app. And, of course, we brought our camera.

