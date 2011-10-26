Foursquare Beats Out Tumblr To Win New 56,000 Square Foot Office In NYC's Posh Soho neighbourhood

Photo: Dennis Crowley via Flickr

Since raising $50 million this summer, the Foursquare team has been growing rapidly, which means it’s time for a new office.BetaBeat says Foursquare has found a new home on the top two floors of 568 Broadway.



The building is a hot commodity. ZocDoc, a startup with a $700 million valuation, already lives there. So does Ben Lerer’s Thrillist. BetaBeat says Tumblr was also vying for the spot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.