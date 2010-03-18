Foursquare Notches 100,000 New Users In 10 Days

Foursquare’s SXSW push has paid off. The company just tweeted that it gained 100,000 new users in the last 10 days.That suggests that Foursquare has around 600,000 users now. (The NYT reported Foursquare has 500,000 users on Monday.)



The trick for Foursquare is hanging on to these new users. People that signed up in Austin, Texas at SXSW might find there is less utility to the service when they get home.

Another fun stat from Foursquare: three days ago it tweeted that it had 347,000 check-ins on Saturday.

