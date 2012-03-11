Foursquare Nears 20 Million Users And Crowley Talks About His Co-founder's Recent Departure

Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley is on stage at SXSW talking with CrunchFund’s MG Siegler.



Siegler asked Crowley about Foursquare’s launch three years ago, and about the current state of Foursquare.

Foursquare launched at SXSW but Crowley says it was more of a deadline than a make-or-break platform for his startup.

“SXSW was our deadline, like you would have for a term paper,” says Crowley. “We wanted to have Foursquare finished so we could have something to talk about. We didn’t have any panels, T-shirts or stickers.”

His startup has nearly 20 million users now, up from 15 million in December.

When asked about his co-founder’s recent departure, Crowley replied, “Naveen is going to stay on the board and he’ll continue to be one of our trusted advisors. As a company gets bigger, people’s roles at the company change. Naveen and I have been talking about it for a while.”

Crowley says his own role at the company has changed over time, and that’s more or less what happened to Selvadurai. “I used to be one of the guys coding. Harry’s role has changed, Alex Rainert’s role has changed. Some people just like to work in different environments.”

