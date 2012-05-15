Foursquare's Cofounder Just Dropped A Big Hint About His Next Startup

Photo: Instagram

When Naveen Selvadurai left Foursquare, the New York startup he cofounded with Dennis Crowley that lets you broadcast your location to your friends, everyone wondered what his next move would be.



Now we have a clue. Monday evening, at a talk at Union Square Ventures, Selvadurai told a crowd he’s working on “Google Analytics for everything I know about my body.”

Former TechCrunch editor Erick Schonfeld tweeted Selvadurai’s remarks.

Selvadurai’s aiming to track his exercise, food consumption, and sleep habits.

While many people think of Foursquare as a check-in service, Crowley and Selvadurai have consistently pitched it as a data-driven recommendations engine which analyses and rewards real-world behaviour.

It wouldn’t be a stretch for Selvadurai to take that analytics-driven thinking to the field of physical fitness.

The so-called “Quantified Self” movement is a big deal in fitness-obsessed Silicon Valley. The Mayfield Fund’s TIm Chang is a major proponent.

But the idea may be fresher in New York City. And Selvadurai has the best possible story with which to woo investors.

UPDATE: Schonfeld subsequently tweeted that Selvadurai’s efforts are “a personal project at this stage, not yet a startup.” Not yet!

