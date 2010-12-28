Naveen Selvadurai: Here's Why Foursquare Grew From 200K To 5 Million Users In A Year

Foursquare co-founder Naveen Selvadurai explains that people use Foursquare for three reasons:



It has a game-like nature to it

It creates a competition amongst friends

It keeps a journal and keeps track of what you do

Around this time last year, Foursquare had 200,000 people signed up. Today, it has over 5 million users! Amazing growth, but how will they make money?

JumpTap CEO George Bell says the issue that Foursquare needs to resolve now is engagement. Foursquare needs to find a way to engage its consumers with advertisers without undermining consumer trust in the check-in app.

