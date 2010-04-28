Foursquare Meets With Microsoft!

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid via Flickr

Why is Foursquare cofounder Naveen Selvadurai meeting with Microsoft? (Or at least saying he is.)He just tweeted, “wore an apple shirt to a microsoft meeting. oops.”



Is Redmond trying to outbid Yahoo and VCs for the hot mobile startup?

Or is this about Foursquare’s deal to work its data into Bing?

Hmmmmmm…..

Read Nicholas Carlson’s latest article here: Foursquare Will Take Funding From Khosla Ventures — We Bet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.