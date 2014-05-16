Foursquare Just Launched An Incredibly Basic, Stalker-Ish New App, Called Swarm

Foursquare recently announced that it was breaking its location-based check-in app into two. One app, which would house all check-ins and questions about which friends are nearby, would be called Swarm. Foursquare’s legacy app would only house its Yelp-like “Explore” feature and be dedicated to finding venues.

Swarm launched today and it’s pretty basic. It allows you to easily stalk your friends for impromptu meetups. Here’s all there is to Swarm:

Swarm uses push notifications and your physical location to alert you when friends are nearby, sort of nearby, and far, far away.

You can share your specific neighbourhood with your friends on the app, so they know when you’re nearby, too.

Here are all the people who are just a short walk away from me right now.

Friends can write status updates that are like a micro Craigslist. They let you know what’s going on around you, and they help you set up future plans with nearby friends.

You can also check-in to places, which is Foursquare’s flagship feature.

