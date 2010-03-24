Foursquare Lands Partnership With MTV And VH1 To Let Users Stalk Celebrities

Photo: Nick Ogawa

Foursquare has landed a deal with MTV and VH1 to let users of the location-based social network follow their favourite celebrities.The startup is adding a new ‘Celebrity Mode’ to its app which lets users ‘follow’ celebrities. The celebrities will then be able to decide whether their check-ins are broadcast only to their actual friends, or to followers as well.



This is the biggest partnership Foursquare has announced thus far, but comes on the heels of a number of a number of other such agreements, including one with Bravo.

The first participant in Celebrity Mode will be Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D. Other cast members from he Hills, The City, Jersey Shore, Real World: New Orleans, The T.O. Show, What Chilli Wants, and Fantasia For Real will follow.

Regardless of the appeal or eventual success of this program, it’s an impressive sign of how far Foursquare has come, and should provide a lot of great publicity for the startup.

What Is Foursquare And How Do I Use It?

