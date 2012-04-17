Foursquare Knows Where The Biggest Tax Procrastinators Live

Photo: Flickr / Brian Wilkins

Social media app Foursquare decided to play around with last year’s check-in data to figure out which cities are teeming with Tax Day procrastinators. This isn’t a scientific study by any means but maybe it’s a taste of a new age in consumer surveying.



The app sifted through check-ins from its some 15 million users to find which cities saw the biggest traffic bumps at H&R Block and local post offices in the week leading up to filing day last year.

Here’s what they found:

These cities that saw the biggest spikes in H&R Block check-ins:

1. Santa Barbara, CA

2. Kansas City, MO

3. Raleigh, NC

4. San Jose, CA

5. San Francisco, CA

6. Orlando, FL

7. Seattle, WA

8. New York, NY

9. San Diego, CA

10. Washington, DC

These cities saw more than 100,000 spikes in check-ins at U.S. postal offices:

1. Salt Lake City, UT

2. Columbus, OH

3. Indianapolis, IN

4. Richmond, VA

5. Bridgeport, CT

6. Akron, OH

7. Detroit, MI

8. Austin, TX

9. Boston, MA

10. Nashville, TN

