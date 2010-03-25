VCs Rush Forward With Cash, Declaring "Foursquare Crushed Gowalla"

We’ve uncovered a massive pile of evidence  showing that Foursquare has won the location-based war against rival Gowalla.After last week’s showdown in Austin, one VC told us that “Foursquare crushed Gowalla” at SXSW. He told us name-brand investors are fiercely competing with each other to lead the startup’s next round.

Peter Kafka from All Things D heard from a VC that  Foursquare is looking to raise $10 million at a $40 million valuation. (Gowalla recently raised $8 million.)

Reached, Gowalla told us it’s just hitting its stride. That could be true. It could be too late.

Beyond the money, click here for data points that show Foursquare is way out in front →

In a week Foursquare added 90,000 users to blow past the 600,000 mark. That's about half as many users as Gowalla has altogether (about 200,000)

And why is it adding all those users? Because Foursquare is in the news a lot more

Source: Trendrr

And on the blogs Foursquare is getting more loving

Source: Trendrr

Foursquare is getting crazy numbers of checkins on a daily basis

Which translates into this: The public data on check-ins shows Foursquare walloping Gowalla

Gowalla cited this on its blog as one of the places it had loads of checkins. Still much less than Foursquare.

On a more macro level, Foursquare is getting more Google searches, suggesting a bigger interest from the public

Source: Trendrr

Gowalla investor Chris Sacca says Foursquare spams Twitter. Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley says bull. Whatever, Foursquare is crushing here.

Source: Trendrr

It's hard to ignore how many more Twitter followers it has

Source: Trendrr

Foursquare has many more Facebook fans, too

Source: Trendrr

Foursquare is killing it on business partnerships

This photo comes from a Hilton. Foursquare has landed a bunch of interesting business partnerships. MTV's Jersey Shore is going to use Foursquare. Bravo is using it as well. Foursquare has plenty of other tricks up its sleeves as well. Which is the most important thing here.

We take flack from our commenters for covering these companies so closely, but is there any other social media/web 2.0 company that has such a clear path to monetization? If you believe advertising is built on purchasing intent, it's hard to find companies that are better suited to take advantage of people's consumption habits.

In case you have no idea how Foursquare works...

