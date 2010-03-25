VCs Rush Forward With Cash, Declaring "Foursquare Crushed Gowalla"

Photo: Jess3

We’ve uncovered a massive pile of evidence showing that Foursquare has won the location-based war against rival Gowalla.After last week’s showdown in Austin, one VC told us that “Foursquare crushed Gowalla” at SXSW. He told us name-brand investors are fiercely competing with each other to lead the startup’s next round.



Peter Kafka from All Things D heard from a VC that Foursquare is looking to raise $10 million at a $40 million valuation. (Gowalla recently raised $8 million.)

Reached, Gowalla told us it’s just hitting its stride. That could be true. It could be too late.

Beyond the money, click here for data points that show Foursquare is way out in front →

