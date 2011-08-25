Foursquare Is On A Roll, Baby

It’s been an amazing few months for the location-based startup.



Led by their hard-partying, boy king founder Dennis Crowley, the company – still just a few dozen employees – continues to roll out features at a rate befitting of much larger organisations.

It wasn’t that long ago that we all thought Facebook was going to kill the service. (And Google wanted to as well.)

Foursquare vowed to fight back, and they are succeeding.

Given the company’s rapid rise, it will soon find itself in the elite, $1 billion club.

