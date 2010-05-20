Foursquare Is Awesome For My Small Business

Photo: piez

A lot of things have been written about Foursquare and its potential as a business, particularly for small local business to reach new customers and get existing ones coming back. But a lot of that has been theory and speculation. So we wanted to get our hands on an actual small business that uses Foursquare. And the results are in: it’s awesome.Jared Brandt of Donkey and Goat, a small winery in California, posted a comment on one of our posts on Foursquare, saying that he uses it for his business and loves it. That interested us and so we got in touch with Jared and did an interview — over Twitter, to keep things short and sweet — to see how he and his business uses Foursquare, what he likes about it and what he doesn’t. And for once it’s not speculation from tech writers, it’s actual experience from a small business owner.



Turns out the hype isn’t just hype! This small business owner loves to use Foursquare and thinks it’s great.

