Foursquare Is Awesome For My Small Business

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
cat bottle wine

Photo: piez

A lot of things have been written about Foursquare and its potential as a business, particularly for small local business to reach new customers and get existing ones coming back. But a lot of that has been theory and speculation. So we wanted to get our hands on an actual small business that uses Foursquare. And the results are in: it’s awesome.Jared Brandt of Donkey and Goat, a small winery in California, posted a comment on one of our posts on Foursquare, saying that he uses it for his business and loves it. That interested us and so we got in touch with Jared and did an interview — over Twitter, to keep things short and sweet — to see how he and his business uses Foursquare, what he likes about it and what he doesn’t. And for once it’s not speculation from tech writers, it’s actual experience from a small business owner.

Turns out the hype isn’t just hype! This small business owner loves to use Foursquare and thinks it’s great.

We hadn't heard of parents using Foursquare to meet at parks, we think that's awesome!

Serendipity! 3 new customers on day one! Nice!

Makes me want to check in right now!...

Sounds right to us.

Of course, Foursquare has much less users (1.2 million) than Twitter (100 million) and Facebook (500 million), but since location-based services are, well, local, they convert much better. That's the great potential. And Foursquare keeps growing like crazy...

Makes sense. Are you taking notes, Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley?

Summary: A happy small business on Foursquare!

Fin!

Now check-in on the fabulous life of Dennis Crowley, the most wanted man in Silicon Valley! >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.