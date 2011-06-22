Check Out The Speedy New Foursquare App

Photo: Screenshot illustration

Foursquare just updated its iPhone app, streamlining the check-in process.Now, there’s a dedicated “check in” button in the middle of the iPhone app menu bar, and some other cosmetic changes.



It doesn’t require any fewer steps, but it looks like check-ins will be faster now than before.

Foursquare has also moved the “specials nearby” listing — showing Foursquare deals, which may eventually be a revenue driver for the company — to the “Explore” section of the app, away from the check-in process.

This makes sense, people are more likely to care about special deals before they go somewhere than after they’re already checking in someplace.

