Foursquare Investor: It Doesn't Have A Ton Of Revenue Yet

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Fred Wilson, speaking on stage at TechCrunch’s TechCrunch Disrupt conference in New York, said Foursquare “doesn’t have a ton of revenue yet.”Foursquare is considered one of New York’s hottest startups — but it doesn’t appear to be in the top echelon of revenue-generating companies in Union Square Ventures’ portfolio.



Wilson said Union Square Ventures has a company in its portfolio that generates $75 million annually in revenue and $150 million annually in revenue.

Mike Arrington, former TechCrunch editor and now venture capitalist, suggested that online marketplace Etsy, another New York startup, was one of those companies.

Wilson didn’t confirm or deny that it was Etsy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.