Foursquare Testing Next Version Of Mobile App -- Photo Uploads Coming?

Foursquare cofounder Dennis Crowley tweeted last night that he’s testing “OUR HOT NEW APP.”



We emailed him this morning to find out what’s new with the app. His reply didn’t reveal much other than Foursquare is internally beta testing an update to its app. It will not be a huge overhaul of the app, since he says it’s not version 3.0.

He tells us there will be “lots of new stuff.” We asked him if photo uploads were coming, and he said, “come’one, we can’t spoil any surprises!” (His typo, not ours.)

However on Twitter last night some one asked him about “image uploads,” and he responded, “Sssh!” Which seems like a confirmation to us. We’ve heard talk of Foursquare adding photos since May.

Foursquare needs photos to beat back the insurgent Instagram, which has almost 1 million users after less than 2 months. Foursquare has around 4 million users after just over 1.5 years. Yes, the companies are different — Instagram is photos, Foursquare is where you’re hanging out. But, many people are taking photos with Instagram of where they’re at, which is almost a substitute for checkins.

Another reason photos are important? Photos helped propel Facebook’s growth when it was just starting out.

