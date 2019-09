New York’s tech set were all out last night for the joint Foursquare-Curbed-Hard Candy Shell holiday party.



We were on hand, and it was a blast. If you missed it, you missed out.

But, no need to be too sad. Guest of a Guest was on hand, snapping pics. We’ve assembled a few of them into a gallery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.