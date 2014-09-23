Foursquare Hires Marketing Guru Kinjil Mathur To Be Its New VP

Foursquare Kinjil Mathur, VP of Marketing at Foursquare

Kinjil Mathur has joined Foursquare as VP of Marketing.

The role was formerly filled by Jon Steinback, who became Foursquare’s VP of Product Experience when early employee Alex Rainert left the company. Rainert co-founded Foursquare’s predessesor, Dodgeball, with CEO Dennis Crowley.

Prior to joining Foursquare, Mathur was CMO of ArtSpace, a company founded by DailyCandy COO Catherine Levene. ArtSpace was acquired earlier this summer by Phaidon earlier. She also served as VP of Marketing at Saks Fifth Avenue and was a marketing leader at magazine publishing house, Conde Nast.

Mathur has already started the Foursquare gig and is reporting to COO Jeff Glueck.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.