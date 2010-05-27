Foursquare Hires "Superstar" Googler Siobhan Quinn As Product Manager

Red-hot NYC mobile startup Foursquare just made a big hire: Ex-Google/Blogger.com product manager Siobhan Quinn will be moving to New York to join Foursquare as its first product manager, Louis grey reports.



Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley tells us she is a “superstar” and that she’ll be working closely with Alex Rainert, who is running product for Foursquare. (Rainert was Crowley’s cofounder at Dodgeball, a previous company whose product Foursquare is based on. Google bought the company, and the founders left after a while.)

Check out our (long!) video interview with Crowley at our Startup 2010 conference last week:

