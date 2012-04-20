Foursquare Hires A Talent Agency To Make It Cool In Hollywood

Photo: Tantek via Flickr

New York-based Foursquare has hired United Talent Agency to get Hollywood checking in.The move will hopefully get more celebrities and influencers using the service. It worked well for Twitter.



Foursquare tells us, “We’ve formed some very successful media partnerships in the past, so we’re just putting some additional resources into coordinating these types of campaigns.”

In four years, Foursquare has been downloaded 20 million times; half of those downloads occurred in the past year.

Still, social media companies like Facebook and Twitter don’t often hire talent agencies, Variety points out. And Foursquare is not growing as fast as some other apps. Social game OMGPOP was downloaded a record breaking 50 million times in 50 days. Instagram, a social photo app that Facebook just acquired for $1 billion, has been downloaded 35 million times since its launch two years ago.

Hiring UTA may be part of Foursquare’s effort to pick up its pace.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.