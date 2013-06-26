Foursquare Is Helping Brands Boost Check-Ins

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.





Foursquare Is Helping Brands Acquire More Check-Ins (Sprout Social)

Yesterday, Foursquare updated its Android and iOS apps to allow users to check-in their friends at locations. This becomes particularly useful when a group of people are attending an event. Now, just one person has to check-in each person in their entourage, and others simply have to approve. Read >

How To Embed An Instagram Video (Digital Trends)

An easy-to-use script (called Instaembed) has been developed that allows anyone to embed Instagram videos with HTML5. Check it out here >

There is also a five-step manual process you can follow if you prefer to do it that way >

AOL Overtakes Amazon As Fifth-Largest Web Property (comScore)

comScore’s latest release of the largest U.S. Web properties (desktop usage only) doesn’t reveal much of a change at the high end — Google Sites remain the most visited, followed by Yahoo! Sites, Microsoft Sites, and Facebook. One interesting change however, is that AOL Sites have overtaken Amazon Sites for the fifth spot in the ranking. Read >

Tumblr’s Departing Media Evangelist Names The 8 Best Tumblr Sites (Ad Age)

Mark Coatney was Tumblr’s 12th employee and is largely credited with bringing major brands onto the platform. In an “exit interview” with Ad Age he lauds 8 brands that he thinks are doing Tumblr right:

BlackBook magazine

GQ magazine

IBM Smarter Planet

NPR, NPR Fresh Air, and NPR Cook Your Cupboard

Planned Parenthood

Rolling Stone magazine

Sesame Street

Team Coco: The Official Conan O’Brien Tumblr Read >

Adidas Experiments With Real-Time Twitter Campaign (Digiday)

In celebration of Wimbledon and Andy Murray fans, Adidas UK is using the hashtag #hitthewinner to turn Murrary’s matches into a real-time game on Twitter. Read >

Twitter Adds 5 New Ads API Partners (VentureBeat)

Twitter has increased its number of Ads API partners, adding:

Kenshoo Social: Digital marketing for social and search. Clients include Kayak, HP, Sears, and Tesco.

Optimal Social: Optimal identifies content that may be going viral and amplifies it for clients like Gucci, Sephora, GoDaddy, and Hearst.

SocialCode: Social community building tool, with clients such as VW, Samsung, Ikea, and MasterCard.

SocialFlow: Helps brands like Pepsi, Dole, and the National Geographic activate their social networks.

Unified Social: Offer a “social operating platform” to help clients like HBO, Microsoft, Intel, Toyota, and Unilever measure, engage, and advertise on social networks.

Voxsup: Provides a “big data” behavioural database of online activity with sentiment analysis for clients like the PGA, Microsoft, and Century21. Read >

New Social Network Potluck Launches (Mashable)

Potluck, a simplified social network, launched yesterday. The platform asks its users to share links only — no witty comments or banter. Branch, a New York startup, developed the platform hoping to attract users who are overwhelmed by the current social media environment which is dominated by likes, tweets, up votes, and +1s. Read >

