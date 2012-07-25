Foursquare Launches Paid Ads—Here's Today's Ad Brief

McDonald’s: Under 400?

Photo: By _bubby_ on Flickr

Following the footsteps of its social media brethren—Twitter, Facebook, and Tumblr—Foursquare launched a pilot program today that tests paid ads for merchants called “Promoted Updates.” They will appear in the Explore tab. Approximately 20 advertisers (including The Gap, Hertz, J.C. Penney, and Best Buy) are participating in the pilot and OMD of Omnicom Group is working with Foursquare as well. Last week, the location-based social network rolled out “local updates” that allowed merchants to send their “best customers” specials if they were close-by.McDonald’s has launched a “favourites Under 400 Calories” campaign.



Topher Grace will star in a co-marketing campaign film from Toshiba and Intel called “The Beauty Inside” that also features the Toshiba Protege Ultrabook. Directed by a Sundance award-winning director, Drake Doremus, the proposed film is still without a lead—which will be determined by an online casting call.

GoldSpot Media launched the AdSite Mobile Marketing Program, which allows advertisers to reach users on various channels (like Facebook sponsored stories, Twitter, Search Adwords, SMS, mobile apps) from a “single rich media click destination.”

Virgin Australia’s cabin crew has been made to take etiquette classes.

Alex Sturtevant, formerly at Google Creative Lab and W+K NY, is now an EP at Stinkdigital.

Former Energy BBDO-er Nicole Torrillo has joined SapientNitro.

Pepsi is reinvigorating its focus on the Hispanic market with a new spot, called “Vive Hoy” or “Live Now,” on Hispanic networks.

