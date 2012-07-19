Foursquare Has A New Feature For Local Retailers—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Courtesy of Foursquare

Foursquare has announced a new feature that allows local retailers to send updates to people who frequently check into their locations. Users have the option to disable the geo-targeting offers. The tool was tested by H&M, Outback Steakhouse, and various other merchants.Martina Scarfi has stepped down of CEO at Omnicom Group’s Organic. She had been at the shop since 1996. Scarfi will take up consulting. She will be replaced by David Shulman, formerly president at WPP’s Wunderman.



Two of McCann L.A.’s big accounts—IHOP and Lifelock—have moved to Interpublic’s Dailey L.A. The shop now has fewer than 50 staffers.

Forrester Consulting released a paper that asked advertisers the question: “Does real-time buying of digital video deliver better results brand marketers, specifically compared to traditional, broad-based buying?” The report was commissioned by TubeMogul.

Havas Sports & Entertainment also released a report, this one supposedly proving that Olympic sponsorships work and do create stronger brand image and purchase intent.

The One Club has launched an inaugural OneScreen Festival—a competition that will highlight the creatives behind “today’s best short films and videos.” Find out more information here.

