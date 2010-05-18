Foursquare Growing Like Crazy: Up To 600,000 Check-Ins Per Day

Foursquare, the hot mobile “check-in” app, has basically doubled in usage over the last two months.



Responding to criticism for Foursquare’s recent downtime, the company said it’s now handling an average 600,000 “check-ins” per day.

That’s basically double the less than 400,000 check-ins per day in late March — just two months ago — and up about 5X from when it hit 1 million check-ins a WEEK in February.

That’s impressive, and we expect these numbers to keep increasing as more people join Foursquare.

But just as important as Foursquare’s check-in growth is its ability to do something meaningful with the check-ins.

There’s a lot of people in the mobile industry who think that check-ins will be a commodity in a few months; that everyone including Facebook and Google will be offering them.

So Foursquare will either need to be the single most-important check-in infrastructure, OR it will have to continue to add value to its app AFTER people have checked in. (Or, ideally, both.)

That’s where big bizdev deals like its recent Starbucks coupon promotion are so important.

