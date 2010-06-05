Sorry, But It's Over For Gowalla -- Foursquare Has Already Won The "Great Check-In Battle"

From Wired U.K.: Gowalla CEO Josh Williams (left) checks in against Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley (right)

The latest issue of Wired U.K. tackles the “check-in” apps battle, showcasing Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley on the cover, and this spread featuring Crowley (right) and rival Gowalla CEO Josh Williams (left).While it makes sense to include Gowalla in the article to provide some competitive tension, it’s clear that NYC-based Foursquare has already won its race against the Austin, Tex.-based Gowalla. (As we called in March.)



If anything, the real battle ahead is between Foursquare and much bigger companies, such as Facebook, Google, and Twitter. That’s not to say that Gowalla is going to disappear, but it’s not going to beat Foursquare unless something truly drastic happens.

Here’s a Google trends chart showing Gowalla getting a slight pop around South by Southwest, with Foursquare sprinting ahead after the geek conference ended. Interest in Loopt, which has been around for years, looks flattish.

Obviously, Google trends is only one source of information, and doesn’t directly reflect user growth or activity for the three companies. (And searches for “foursquare” could include people looking for the playground game or the Quadrangle conference.) But it should be directionally accurate.

And that line — up and to the right, while Gowalla is flat — is pretty telling.

Photo: Google Trends

