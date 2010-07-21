Foursquare Google Maps Mashup

I’m doing a keynote presentation today at the Geo Loco Conference in San Francisco. In putting together the visuals for my talk, I wanted to show my Foursquare checkins from my recent trip to Europe on Google maps.



So a little googling around led me to this post which explains how to do it:

Visit your foursquare feeds page. Right click the KML link and copy it to your clipboard (don’t download it).

Visit Google Maps and paste the link you copied into the search box. Hit enter.

It is so simple and easy to do. Here is the visual that I wanted to create:

And you get a list of checkins that you can share via the google maps sharing features. Here’s a list of all the checkins I did in Zurich, for example:

I would love to save these foursquare feeds in discrete chunks like this for future reference. Someone sends me an email saying “what did you do that was fun in Zurich?”. I could simply send them this list of checkins. So simple, so easy, so useful. I love it.

