Foursquare Getting Into The T-Shirt Business

Foursquare is exploring a new line revenue. It’s getting into the t-shirt business, Forbes reports.By the end of the summer Foursquare should have its own online store where it sells t-shirts featuring Foursquare badges and other bits of Foursquare design. The store will also have pins, and physical badges.



Sounds goofy, but if it really takes off, it could generate some revenue.

Don’t forget, College humour subsidiary Busted Tees is a pretty big business.

