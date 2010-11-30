Foursquare Founder Dennis Crowley's Top 6 Pieces Of Advice For Entrepreneurs

This is the biggest lesson I learned from from days at Vindigo (Palm Pilot cityguide, people!) - if there's something you want to build, but the tech isn't there yet just find the closest possible way to make it happen.

Vindigo was a mobile city guide before devices had GPS or network connections - they just compressed all the data like mad, combined it with slick UX and *asked the user to self report their location* (in a world without GPS - when everyone was talking about these services being mainstream 'in 18 months' - the Vindigo co-founders build something amazing by simply asking the user to do some of the work). We borrowed a similar playbook w/ Dodgeball - no GPS on phones? Who cares!

Just ask the user to tell you where they are! Is it elegant? Not really. Does it get the point across? Yes. If you're thinking of doing anything in an emerging space - RFID, near-field presence, iPods that trade files on the street, connecting strangers in a room - just find some way to hack it together.

Even if it's not ideal, your thinking will be advanced enough so that when the iPhone 5 with built-in near field RFID and 100 hours of battery life comes to market, you'll have the foundation in place (both tech & your understanding of what works / what doesn't) to make your ideas a reality (and if you are thinking about this space, use our API - it's pretty advanced in terms of 'who's with whom' and 'personal history' - we build this stuff because we needed it, and built an API so that other people could use it too :)