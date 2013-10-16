MOBILE INSIGHTS: Foursquare Finally Opens Ad Network To Its 1.5 Million Small Business Clients

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

Foursquare Introduces Ads (Foursquare)

Location-based services app Foursquare has finally introduced its ad network to its entire partner list of about 1.5 million merchants. It initially tested its ad product with just a few select partners for multiple months.

This all comes after many in the tech world doubted Foursquare’s longevity as it struggled to transform its popular social media platform into a sustainable business.

With Foursquare Ads, marketers will be able create their own promotions from an ads dashboard. Targeting users who are near a local store will make the ads particularly intriguing to brands with brick-and-mortar shops. It will complete

Brands that participated in the pilot program seem quite pleased with Foursquare advertising thus far. Read >

In other news…

A Google smartwatch is imminent, which is rumoured to include Google Now functionality and be tied to the latest Android platform, Kit Kat. Two months ago, Kevin Tofel at GigaOm commented on why Google Now can be so successful when tied to a smartwatch. (9 to 5 Google)

Facebook acquired Israeli startup Onavo, a mobile analytics company that helps compress data to lighten consumers’ data fees. It’s a big step in allowing Facebook to track individual user mobile activity, and is a small step in Facebook’s ambitious goal of connecting the entire planet to the Internet. (Quartz)

Similarly, Google will start to compensate users if they allow their mobile activity to be tracked. (Engadget)

BlackBerry wrote an open letter to its users, saying, “You can still count on us.” (CrackBerry)

Twitter will now let marketers schedule promoted tweets one year in advance. (Twitter)

The Financial Times has a new report claiming Twitter is developing an ad network for third-party apps and websites that will target consumers based on their Twitter activity. (Engadget)

Twitter creator and Square CEO Jack Dorsey is the subject of a New Yorker profile. (The New Yorker)

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners data confirms that the Apple iPhone 5S is outselling the 5C by two to one. (All Things Digital)

PayPal is expanding its retail point-of-sale presence by integrating with popular iOS payments solution provider, Revel Systems (TechCrunch)

For more info on the mobile payments industry, please refer to our latest report, There’s Virtually No Ceiling To Mobile’s Potential In The Larger Payments And Commerce Markets.

Kara Swisher of All Things Digital comments on the potential behind Yahoo’s new Stream Ads product, which advertisers can now sign up for and will have a full roll-out in April. (All Things Digital)





