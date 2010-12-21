Foursquare Finally Adding Photos To Its App

Photo: foursquare

Big news out of Foursquare this morning: It’s finally adding photos to its iPhone app, as well as the ability to comment on the photo.This is a feature that has been a long time coming for Foursquare. (We first heard about it back in May.)



It’s a good thing it’s finally arriving.

Instagram, PicPlz, Path and a number of other social photo sharing apps are starting to take off.

As they grow, the utility of Foursquare falls. Therefore, adding photos was a must.

(Also, it should be noted, Facebook really took off when it added photos.)

Your photos will only be viewable by your friends and people in your network. If you leave a photo as a tip or as a venue photo, then it’s public.

Foursquare says it’s working on integration with other photos sharing applications. It also says the Android app with photo sharing should be ready next week.

