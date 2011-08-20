Foursquare and Facebook Will Let You Check Into A PGA Tour Event This Weekend

Photo: TNT

Using cell phones on the course is a HUGE no-no at most PGA Tour events, but using one this weekend could actually make you a winner.CBS Sports reports that this weekend’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, is not only allowing spectators to check in on Foursquare and Facebook, they’re encouraging it with prize giveaways.



Fans can answer trivia questions about the Sedgefield Country Club, earn discounts at the pro shop, and even vote for the charity that will receive a bonus check at the end of the weekend.

Read more about the promotions here. Thomas Gainey is currently leading the tournament at -12.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.