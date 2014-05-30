Foursquare Loses Its Business Development Head To Postmates And Its COO Resigns

The Deal Evan Cohen, former COO of Foursquare

Foursquare’s COO Evan Cohen and VP of Business Development Holger Luedort are leaving the company, Re/Code’s Mike Isaac reports.

Cohen has spent more than four years at the company. He tells Isaac he’s “low on gas.”

“I was running low on gas, frankly, and it made sense for me to hand the baton off to a fresh new executive,” he said. Cohen helped raise Foursquare’s last round of financing. Foursquare conducted a six-month search for Cohen’s replacement and landed on Jeffrey Glueck of Matrix Partners, who will become Foursquare’s new COO.

Luedorf is joining a small delivery startup, Postmates, as its SVP of Business Development. He also worked at Foursquare for four years, the typical amount of time it takes for stock options to fully vest. During his tenure, he helped close a major deal with Microsoft.

“The Postmates team has been getting a lot of inbound requests from major brands interested in partnerships, and now is the optimal time to bring a strong hire like Holger to take charge of navigating that effort,” Postmates said in a release. “As the platform is getting stronger and Postmates is scaling faster, the company is now in a position to start building out and executing these opportunities.”

Postmates currently has just over 50 employees and makes 15,000 on-demand, local deliveries for people per week. It shares an investor with Foursquare, Spark Capital. Foursquare’s last reported app user numbers were about 50 million downloads.

Both Cohen and Luedorf have tweeted about the news:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.