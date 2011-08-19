Foursquare Launches "Events" So Friends Can Tell Friends What They're Doing

Today, Foursquare launched a new feature, Events.



Events makes it easier for users to blast out what they’re doing, not just where they are. Users can also unlock information about the events they’re attending.

Foursquare is kicking off the feature with three major launch partners: ESPN, MovieTickets.com and Songkick.

ESPN will provide event details and information about every game for users. When a user checks in at a sporting event, they’ll receive information about game times, teams, and venues. “

Having ESPN integrated into foursquare’s check-in functionality is a great way to serve highly engaged fans at the game,” says John Kosner, Senior Vice President, Digital and Print Media at ESPN.

MovieTickets.com will show Foursquare users showtimes and film summaries. Songkick is launching a competition to win a year’s worth of free concert tickets.

“Users often type in information about the movies they’re seeing or the concerts they’re attending when they check in at a theatre or concert venue, so we’ve decided to start pulling major events into our database,” says a Foursquare representative.

Foursquare will add hundreds of thousands of events at more than 50,000 venues to its database in the next few months. “Best part about Events: we’re barely scratching the surface of what we can do with structured metadata around places,” a Foursquare employee tweets.

Currently Events is only available on the Foursquare site and on iPhones, but it will be available on other platforms shortly.

This is the second smart move Foursquare has made this week, following the launch of its Lists feature.

