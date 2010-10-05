Foursquare Product Boss: "Employees With Judgment Trump Rockstars"

Alex Rainert took the stage at Hard Candy Shell’s conference last Friday to discuss his popular startup, Foursquare.



Having tripled their number of employees in less than a year, the young company has had to deal with a lot of growing pains.

“These past 6 months,” Rainert says, “Foursquare has been dealing with a scale issue, which has slowed product development. We’re going through our awkward adolescence.”

The rapid growth of their startup has forced them to make unanticipated hiring choices. Says Alex, “We’ve found that people with judgment trump rockstars. You need people who can make decisions.”

“You hire smart people because they want to make an impact, but everyone can’t weigh in on everything because then you’ll never get anything done. Our employees have had to learn not to take things personally; things just need to keep going.”

Foursquare’s team has learned which people to hire thanks to previous mistakes they’ve made. Crowley and Rainert sold their first location-based company, Dodgeball, to Google. But they quickly found that having a team of all Googlers didn’t work.

“About 1/3 of Foursquare’s employees are ex-Googlers. When Dodgeball was all Googlers, that was a problem. But we’ve been finding that having a balance, and mix of people, has been working.”

