Lucky Dennis Crowley -- Now Time Magazine Is 'Humping' His Leg, Too

Foursquare’s founder Dennis Crowley is getting some major loving from Time magazine, which is asking its readers if he should be considered one of the 100 most influential people in the world.



Time writes, “In 2009, we tweeted. In 2010, we’ll “check in.” Foursquare, which Crowley and Naveen Selvadurai launched last year, is at the forefront of a new generation of location-based social-networking services.”

Is that enough to include Dennis along side luminaries like Barack Obama, Snooki from Jersey Shore, Glenn Beck, Pete Cashmore, and Warren Buffett? You can go vote here, if you think so.

Regardless of whether he makes the list or not, this ought to help Dennis squeeze a few more dollars out of VCs that are “humping” his leg, hoping to lead its next round of funding.

Foursquare is in process of picking out the next VCs to lead that round. In fact, Dennis just tweeted “Field trips to Sand Hill Road: 2004 (@dodgeball) vs. 2010 (@foursquare).” and linked to his Flickr account where he says “Pitching foursquare is much easier than pitching dodgeball was :)”

See Also: VCs Rush Forward With Cash, Declaring “Foursquare Crushed Gowalla”

