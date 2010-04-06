The Fabulous Life Of Dennis Crowley, The Most Wanted Man In Silicon Valley

Photo: O’Reilly Conferences
Dennis Crowley has it very, very good — and we can prove it.Dennis is the CEO and cofounder of Foursquare, a mobile “check-in” service that will cross the million user mark faster than Twitter did.
This popularity has led brand name venture capitalists (Khosla, Accel, and Andreessen Horowitz) to prepare to give Foursquare money at a super-high valuation ($80 million? $100 million?).
Over the past several days, Dennis has gone on a tour of Silicon Valley and Boston to meet some of these venture capitalists so eager to give him money.
He’s taken in an NBA game from courtside. He has also:
- Gotten his name on the scoreboard at Fenway Park
- Dined at Silicon Valley’s best restaurants
- Met with famous entrepreneurs like Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey
- Partied till late
- Dominated at Karaoke
We know, because as is only appropriate for the founder of Foursquare, Dennis posts everything he does online — to Facebook, to Foursquare, to Twitter, and to Flickr. Have a look below.
There, he spots Chatroulette founder Andrey Ternovskiy. Dennis swoons. We wonder which VC's office they bumped into each other at…
Then he heads to Facebook for lunch with Mark Zuckerberg, who presumably sung the praises of his investors at Accel
Dennis checks in at Twitter, tweets about it. Think Marc Andreessen, one of Twitter's investors, arranged the meeting?
Next Dennis meets with the creator of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, at his new startup. Jack probably told Dennis how great it is to have Khosla Ventures partner Gideon Yu as a VC
LAST STOP: Dennis takes in a game at Fenway. It's not a normal game, it's the season opener against the Yanks. What's more…
…somebody very generous (Spark? Charles River Ventures?) buys Dennis a nice wet smooch on the jumbo-tron.
