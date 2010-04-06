The Fabulous Life Of Dennis Crowley, The Most Wanted Man In Silicon Valley

Check-In On The Awesome Life Of Foursquare Founder Dennis Crowley →

Photo: O’Reilly Conferences

Dennis Crowley has it very, very good — and we can prove it.Dennis is the CEO and cofounder of Foursquare, a mobile “check-in” service that will cross the million user mark faster than Twitter did.



This popularity has led brand name venture capitalists (Khosla, Accel, and Andreessen Horowitz) to prepare to give Foursquare money at a super-high valuation ($80 million? $100 million?).

Over the past several days, Dennis has gone on a tour of Silicon Valley and Boston to meet some of these venture capitalists so eager to give him money.

He’s taken in an NBA game from courtside. He has also:

Gotten his name on the scoreboard at Fenway Park

Dined at Silicon Valley’s best restaurants

Met with famous entrepreneurs like Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey

Partied till late

Dominated at Karaoke

We know, because as is only appropriate for the founder of Foursquare, Dennis posts everything he does online — to Facebook, to Foursquare, to Twitter, and to Flickr. Have a look below.

