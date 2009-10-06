Foursquare Cofounder Featured In AskMen.com's "Hairstyles Women Hate"

Sources today discovered an unflattering photo of Foursquare cofounder Dennis Crowley in an AskMen.com article titled “Hairstyles Women Hate.”



Dennis’ locks apparently perfectly epitomize the style “curtains.” Writes Ask Men:

A straight-down-the-middle part that makes your hair resemble curtains is a look that’s too boyish once you’ve reached manhood. If your goal is to shave a few years off your appearance, the curtain cut is not the way to go about it.

Alternative: Women prefer men who look like men, so ditch a childish chop in favour of a streamlined side part. Get your hair trimmed if it’s too long, otherwise simply switch where you part your hair and add a pea-sized amount of gel to make it all stay put.

Sources tell us Dennis was not aware Ask Men intended to use his photo. Apparently it was discovered via Flickr search.

Dennis is aware that photo is…awkard. Describing it on Flickr, he writes:

“I’m not never sure why I’m posting this cause you’re all gonna make fun of me, but whatever. My pal Pam from highschool just fwd’ed me this pic her Dad found when cleaning their garage (he takes all the Senior Photos in our town).”

I’ve got that Chris Klein teen-drama-movie haircut DOWN…

Dennis — who before Foursquare sold a startup to Google — is doing much better now:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.