Foursquare Checkins Just Grew 50% In The Last Month

The latest data point showing that mobile startup Foursquare is growing like a weed: The company just said it did 888,999 “checkins” last Friday.



That’s up 50% from 600,000 just a month ago, and more than double the 400,000 checkins per day it was doing in March, just three months ago.

“Looks like we may hit that “million checkin day” milestone a little sooner than expected :)” the company just tweeted.

Impressive!

