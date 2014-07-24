Foursquare Changed Its Logo And Commenters On Instagram Are Really Upset About It

Foursquare changed its app and its logo on Wednesday.

Instead of being a check-in app, it’s now a mobile-first version of Yelp. Prior to this shift, Foursquare carved out the check-in function into a separate app called Swarm.

Foursquare was at one point a very hot app. It turned down a $US100 million offer from Yahoo in 2010. That proved to be smart because it went on to raise money at a $US600 valuation a year later.

Since then, however, things have changed and the app has lost its mojo. Thus, the new Yelp-like app. Foursquare hopes this reignites interest in its services.

Judging by initial reaction, Foursquare has its work cut out. Foursquare posted its logo change to Instagram and the commenters are not feeling it. It’s not as bad as what Airbnb got, but people are not happy.

Here is the logo. Below it are some of the comments. In the long run, this probably doesn’t matter, but it’s still jarring to see the backlash right now.

