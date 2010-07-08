Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley's Epic World Cup Adventure

What do you do when your year-old startup raises $20 million at a $100 million valuation from some of Silicon Valley’s fanciest venture capitalists?



If you’re Foursquare CEO and cofounder Dennis Crowley, you go to the World Cup in South Africa, of course.

Dennis flew to Johannesburg last week and since then, he’s plane-hopped around South Africa, visiting stadiums, bars, hotels, an aquarium, and surprising amount of McDonald’s.

Dennis, the inventor of an over-sharer’s power tool, has documented his entire epic trip with photos and video on Flickr, status updates on Twitter, and check-ins from Foursquare – all with his new iPhone 4.

We’ve gone through all the tweets, y.frog photos, and Facebook updates and pieced together a narrative of what Dennis calls his “most excellent adventure.”

It’s a look at what travel across the world looks like in the 21st century – turns out, you can hold conversations from very far away these days – and an inside look in the charmed life of a startup whiz kid at the top of his game, partying at the bottom of the world.

Dennis and his pal board at JFK At the Cape Town aquarium, Dennis spots a shark

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.