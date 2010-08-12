20 Foursquare Apps That Show How It Could Become A Platform

Photo: Flickr/TysonGoodridge

Foursquare’s open API, which lets any third-party app pull data from or push check-ins to Foursquare’s database, has been touted as one of the major reasons it beat out rival location-based social network Gowalla. We think that’s probably overstating things, but it is certainly a boost.

For one thing, it’s made Foursquare available to a much wider audience than it otherwise would have been. Third parties have built versions of the basic Foursquare app for every mobile platform you can think of. As it gets bigger, Foursquare will no doubt release its own official app for all of these phones, but having all those platforms early on, without having to pay for them, was a nice boost.

Moving forward, though, the value for Foursquare will come from people building engaging apps on top of its platform, rather than simply duplicating its own work. It is still very early days for that, but there are already dozens of interesting Foursquare apps out there.

We’ve pulled 20 of the most interesting examples. We’ve left out the basic apps for unsupported platforms, standalone apps that just happen to plug-in to Foursquare as an added bonus, and check-in aggregators. Those things are important, but not so interesting.

Assisted Serendipity helps you keep the ratios in your favour 'Get notified when the scales of love tip in your favour. Using Foursquare's check-in data, we monitor the venues you are interested in and notify you as soon as the ratio of males-to-females 'tips'. Meet new people through the power of location-based social networking.' Given that Foursquare is overwhelmingly male, if this app tells you a location has tipped towards females, you can believe it. Beerby helps you track your quality beer consumption 'Beerby (rhymes with 'Nearby') allows you to track and comment on the craft beer you drink. More importantly, it also allows you to track WHERE you drink it, by integrating with FourSquare. When you track a beer, it can automatically check you into FourSquare at that location. Over time, this also builds up a database of what beer is at the bars and restaurants near you.' Fourcash is Mint.com for Foursquare. 'Fourcash is a fun, free way to manage your personal finances by location. Login with your Foursquare ID, CheckIn to venues, note which of your friends you're with, jot down how much you spent, and what it was on. then, verify the check-in by snapping a picture of the receipt. finally, log-in to www.fourcash.com (with your foursquare creds) to see what this all looks like. Think mint.com, by location, and without having to enter all of your personal financial details. The App is currently in Beta and Today its an Android App.' If you aren't Mint.com for something, you're toast. 4sqsearch makes it easier to search for venues '4sqsearch allows you to find the nearest foursquare venues with a certain distance by it's tag and check-ins. Features: a)You can find the popular venues in a certain place by using check-ins(.Venues with more check-ins are more popular) b)Using tag searches you can find bars,hotels,gyms within a distance using tag search c)Use our mobile site to check-in from any place.' Search is a major weakness of Foursquare. Great news that other people are working to make it better. FourMinder helps you be more responsible about checking in everywhere you go 'FourMinder registers if you stay on a place for a while and reminds you to check-in with foursquare.' 'Supercharge your check-in with an instant, beautiful photo gallery. ISlide Camera lets you snap photos and share them instantly with anyone -- a Blackberry, an iPad, and more. Amaze your friends as your pictures roll in, in real time, all powered by a single tap. Effortlessly create an entire slideshow, customise its design, and check-in to Foursquare in one tap. iSlide lets you create slideshow, on the go, while checking in to a location. Use the camera while shopping, attending events, partying, travelling, or just hanging out.' CheckoutCheckins offers maps and charts to visualise your Foursquare activity 'A way to visualise your entire Foursquare history with maps, charts, graphs, and other tasty eye candy.' You can never have enough charts or analytics tools in your life. Where Do You Go offers check-in heat maps! 'visualise your foursquare check-ins as a heat map and share the places you go.' See what we mean? Kickball is a total overhaul of Foursquare 'A new way to play foursquare. Same login, friends, places and badges in a new beautifully-designed interface with some great new features. We simplified everything down to what matters most--friends and places.' Kingpin turns Foursquare into Turf Wars 'So this is your town, eh? Prove it. Battle your way to the top of the food chain, beat your rivals and collect swank prizes. This is essentially a FourSquare client - with bullets and a few other bells and whistles, so if you have a Four Square account you're halfway to getting started!' Last Night's Texts meets Foursquare 'Last Night's Check-ins is a painless way to keep a log of what you did when you were out based on your Foursquare check-ins.' Mayor Fight is for people who take Foursquare titles very, very seriously 'Mayor Fight will show you where you have the best chance of becoming a mayor on Foursquare. When you sign in to Mayor Fight, we look at your previous checkin history over the last 60 days and then compare that to the stats of the location's current Mayor. The finished product is a list of places you have the best shot at becoming the mayor. This will give you a great advantage for some of those fierce Foursquare Mayor Battles.' Mayor War makes Foursquare more competitive and violent. Awesome! 'Mayor War is a location-based social game for Foursquare users to fight each other with virtual weapons in real locations. Use eggs, wedgies, wet wellies and many more weapons to fight your friends and fellow mayors on Foursquare venues. - Pick a venue as your home base - Pick a venue as your target - Load your weapons and attack! - Recruit a social army to support you - Publish your conquests! Join the war now!' Pee*Free helps you find a bathroom 'Pee*Free helps with urgent matters while travelling. Display public restrooms (WC) on a map. View accessibility, fees and cleanliness. The database is community driven with locations from http://foursquare.com.' Highly focused. Servicey. Awesome. φ² Scanner lets you check-in to venues by scanning barcodes. 'Don't want to search for your favourite foursquare venue anymore? Just want to scan a barcode sticker and check-in? Install our φ² Scanner on your Android phone! (App requires ZXING barcode scanner, follow instructions on install.) Scan, check-in, claim your mayorship! Create your own barcode stickers for your favourite venues on our website.' Hmmmm. PocketCrowd lets you plan your check-in future 'PocketCrowd makes it easy to tell them where you'll be... not just where you are. * Schedule foursquare checkins * Get Yelp ratings on venues * Create events and invite friends' Future check-ins! Singles for Foursquare makes checking in all about finding dates 'The Singles for Foursquare iPhone app lets you view and chat with singles who are at your current location.' Probably doesn't make sense as a pure Foursquare add-on unless Foursquare gets massive in its own right, but it could easily start aggregating checkins from other services. tidysquare helps you work on making Foursquare's venue database cleaner. Fun! 'Help keep foursquare tidy! Search for venues that don't have an address or category, and submit them to the Foursquare GetSatisfaction community forum.' Nice freebie for the Foursquare team: someone else builds a tool for other people to do menial upkeep on their service without compensation. This app should be the open API poster child. UberMayor helps you get serious about planning your life around Foursquare 'Want to become the mayor of more Foursquare venues? Looking to get your SuperMayor badge? UberMayor makes it easy to find out how many more check-ins it will take to become the mayor of a venue. UberMayor is also a great tool for visualising your Foursquare history. Easily view maps of your mayorship, your recent check-ins or even your friends' locations.' Where The (Gay) Girls Are At tells you where the gay girls are at. You couldn't ask for a more descriptive name! 'Before you decide to go out, check how many people are at the party. We provide real time Foursquare data on all the lesbian venues in New York City.'

