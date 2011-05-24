Foursquare's Big Announcement At Disrupt, Revealed

Cloud Touch, the Android phone made by INQ, is already on sale in the UK.



It’s intended to be a social phone. If you scroll to the right, instead of a pile of apps, you’ll just see Facebook data.

But now, if you scroll to the left, you’ll see Foursquare data. “The Foursquare data is built entirely off of our API,” says Crowley.

The phone will be available to everyone this summer.

