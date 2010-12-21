Foursquare Already Getting Almost One Photo Upload Per Second

Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley poses with a cardboard cutout of cofounder Naveen Selvadurai at last week’s Foursquare holiday party

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Foursquare updated its iPhone app this morning to allow people to upload photos and comment on each other’s checkins.How’s it going? Pretty well so far: Foursquare cofounder Dennis Crowley tells us that Foursquare is already getting close to one photo upload per second.



At that rate, it could crack the 25,000 photos mark by tomorrow morning.

That’s impressive given how few people have likely updated their iPhone app, etc.

