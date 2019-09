Foursquare signed up its 4 millionth user this morning, a little more than a month and a half after crossing the 3 million mark.



A testament to Foursquare’s reach: user number 4 million is ‘Wijono S.’ of Jakarta, Indonesia.

The milestone was first spotted by Chris Thompson at About Foursquare.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.