Foursquare 2.0 In Beta Testing Today, Wider Launch A Few Weeks Away

Photo: O’Reilly Conferences

Popular location-based social network Foursquare is set to release version 2.0 of its iPhone app within the next few days, according to cofounder and CEO Dennis Crowley.Foursquare is pushing out the new app to its beta testers, a group of about 50 friends of the company, as early as this afternoon, Dennis tells us. Assuming all goes smoothly, the app will be finalised and submitted to the App Store for review sometime next week.



Despite the changing of that first digit — coming after over a dozen 1.x’s — don’t expect a slew of new features. “It’s mostly a slight redesign with new features of our API baked in,” Dennis says. The tips feature is getting an overhaul, but most of the major new product tweaks will come in subsequent versions.

There are a lot of new features in the works — some of which we reported on here — but the bump to 2.0 is more about the promise of these features than their delivery. “[We’re] thinking of 2.0 more [as] the platform / infrastructure on which we can starting quickly launching features again.”

