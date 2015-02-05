Four years and fresh, a McDonald's burger is making a run for the world's dullest webcam live show

What do you think’s IN THE BURGER? Picture: Reykjavik Bus Hostel

A four-year-old McDonald’s burger is helping its owner make a strong claim for title of Most Uneventful Webcam on the Planet.

On October 30, 2009, McDonald’s shut down the last of its outlets in Iceland following the economic crash it suffered that year.

Before they did, however, Hjörtur Smárason bought a burger and some fries, not because he was hungry, but because he wanted something to show the grandkids.

He sat the bag on a shelf in his garage and forgot about until, three years later, he opened it – and found it still looked as edible as a meal from McDonald’s ever did.

That’s not unusual. On any other day, someone will toss the old “Chemicals Kept This McDonald’s Burger Fresh For 12 Years” post onto your Facebook feed.

The reality is, lack of moisture most likely kept the mould at bay. McDonald’s burgers can rot, and even your mum’s buns can stay spot-free for 10 years under the right conditions.

No, the greatest contribution Smárason’s burger has made to the internet is this video:

As you can see, it’s not visibly aging!

If you want to see in the flesh, you’ll have to visit the Bus Hostel Reykjavik in Iceland, which acquired the burger after it had a short stint in Iceland’s national museum.

It’s a great promotional stunt – the hostel only opened several months before acquiring the buns and fries.

But is it the internet’s dullest live stream? Actually, yes.

Not so long ago, we would have awarded that to the University of Queensland’s pitch drop experiment, the world’s longest running laboratory experiment, in which boffins sit for between seven to 10 years waiting for a blob of tar to fall.

But in April last year, it did fall. Sadly, the custodian of the experiment, Professor John Mainstone died eight months beforehand, having watched it for 52 years and missing the other two times it fell.

Smárason’s burger hasn’t budged an inch in 1942 days and counting.

